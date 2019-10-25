Kerala state BJP chief PS Sreedharan Pillai appointed as Mizoram Governor….

PS Sreedharan Pillai, Kerala BJP president, has been appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram on Friday. He was a member of National Executive Council of the BJP and a Prabhari for Lakshadweep. He is a lawyer practicing at High Court of Kerala.

Besides Pillai, IAS officers Girish Chandra Murmu and RK Mathur have been appointed the new Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh respectively, an official communication said on Friday.

While Murmu, a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre officer, is serving as the Expenditure Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry, Mathur, a 1977-batch officer, has served as the defence secretary and is a former Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).