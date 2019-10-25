Latest NewsSports

See the adorable video of Dhoni’s daughter helping him: Video

Oct 25, 2019, 08:46 am IST
India’s former skipper M.S.Dhoni has a huge fan following. He is a superstar on the social media with a huge followers. his little daughter Ziva has more fans than her father on social media.

On October 24, Dhoni shared a video on his social media handle. In the video he along with daughter Ziva can be seen washing his new jeep – Nissan Jonga.

Use your Power

“A little help always goes a long way especially when you realise it’s a big vehicle,” Dhoni captioned the video on Instagram.

A little help always goes a long way specially when u realise it’s a big vehicle

The video has already gathered over 1.7 million views.

Dhoni is not active in the cricket after the ICC world Cup. He has taken a break from the Indian team after the World cup.

