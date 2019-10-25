War Box-office: Here are all records it has broken

Bollywood action film ‘War’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War has become the highest grossing Indian film of 2019. The film directed by Siddharth Anand has overtaken Prabhas’ multi-lingual action film ‘Saaho’.

A trade analyzing platform ‘Box Office India’ has informed that the film has made Rs 433 crore worldwide. In Indian box-office War has collected around Rs 400 crore .

War has beaten the likes of Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh to also become the highest grossing Bollywood film domestically.

Kabir Singh has made Rs 380 crore worldwide, and Uri: The Surgical Strike, has made Rs 360 crore. Salman Khan’s Bharat has made a little over Rs 300 crore, and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal has made Rs 277 crore.

The five major box office records that War has broken:

1. War breezed past Kabir Singh’s Rs 278 crore total to emerge as the biggest hit of 2019.

2. War crossed lifetime business of Sultan and Padmaavat to emerge as the seventh highest domestic earner of all time.

3. It is the biggest Bollywood opener ever. It collected Rs 51.60 crore in Hindi version and Rs 53.35 crore in all languages on the day of its release, dethroning Avengers: Endgame from the top spot.

4. It recorded the highest opening weekend of 2019 with collections of Rs 166 crore.

5. The film is YRF’s Biggest All Time Opener. It is also the fifth film to cross Rs 100 crore in 3 days after previous blockbusters – Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan.