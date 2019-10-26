Cyclonic eye of Kyarr now 310 km off the coast of Mumbai, Heavy rain all over western coast

The tropical depression turned to severe Cyclonic storm is moving North-West and it eye is currently located on 310 km North-West off the Mumbai port at Arabian sea.As per weather analysts the Cyclone will traverse its course towards Oman for the next four to five days.

Wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad districts of Maharashtra on Saturday.The IMD had issued a red alert in the wake of the present weather conditions on Friday and advised Fisher men not to venture to sea. Over 100 fishing boats where rescued and sheltered on safe zones of the harbor.