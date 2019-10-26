Know the history of Diwali

Diwali is one of the most important festival celebrated in India. The festival of lights is is celebrated all over India.

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali falls on the 15th day in the month of Kartik. This year Diwali is taking place on October 27.

There are several legends and myths are associated with Diwali. Many believe that Diwali is the celebration which marks Goddess Lakshmi’s wedding with Lord Vishnu. Some others believe it to be a celebration of Lakshmi’s birth, as it is believed that she was born on the new Moon day of Kartik.

In Bengal, during Diwali Goddess Kali is worshiped, who is the Goddess of strength. In certain homes Ganesha is worshiped too, since he is a symbol of auspiciousness.

For some people, Diwali symbolizes the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after being exiled for 14 years. When he returned, Lord Ram was welcomed home with diyas which were lighted throughout the kingdom.