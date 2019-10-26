Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails ‘excellent arrangements’ for Sino-Indian summit at Mamallapuram :

TN chief minister Palanisamy was hailed by PM Modi for the ‘excellent arrangements’ done for the unofficial Sino-Indian summit held at historic coastal town of Mamallapuram near Chennai.

Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong, has also written to Palaniswami thanking him for the arrangements during President Xi Jinping’s India visit.”In the letter, the Prime Minister said the reception accorded to the Chinese President and the hospitality were reflective of our culture and ethos,” it said.Modi also thanked the people of Tamil Nadu and various social,political organisations for their creative participation in the summit.

Chinese ambassador whole heartedly thanked CM Palanisamy and his AIADMK government for the excellent reception for the Chinese President and his entourage.The second informal summit took place on October 11 and 12 at Mamallapuram 50 km south west to Chennai.