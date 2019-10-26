Russia denounces US bolstering its proxy presence in Syria,says move will only protect oil smugglers

Russia denounced US decision to strengthen Syrian Democratic Force militia (SDF) by giving them ‘military assets’ as a form of “international state banditry” which will only help oil smugglers,and would jeopardise real security concerns in North East Syria.U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday Washington would send armored vehicles and troops to the Syrian oil fields in order to prevent them from falling into the hands of re-emerging Islamic State militants.

The Russian defense ministry statement read,”Washington’s current actions – capturing and maintaining military control over oil fields in eastern Syria – is, simply put, international state banditry,U.S. troops and private security companies in eastern Syria are protecting oil smugglers who make more than $30 million a month” the statement said.

Russia is beefing up its military presence in Syria after the withdrawal of US troops earlier this month.They had even negotiated a deal this week with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to help remove the Kurdish YPG militia from within a 30 km (19 mile) strip along the Syrian-Turkish border. Russia,backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has helped him turn the tide of a bloody civil war, and has long insisted that the U.S. military presence in Syria is illegal.