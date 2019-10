Saina Nehwal lost to the Korean AN se Young in the quarterfinals of French Open.She lost to 16 seed Young in straight sets 20-22, 21-23 in a 49 minute match.

It is a tough bout for Saina as it is her fourth early exit in recent concurrent tournaments earlier being China, Korea and Denmark.Saina,will next play at the SarLorLux Open starting October 29.