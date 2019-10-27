Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s ‘War’ to break a new record

Bollywood action film ‘War’ is setting new records. The film which has shattered the box office has earlier become the highest grossing film of the year.

As per a report of the film will soon surpass the 100 crore mark in the overseas market. If it happens the film will become one of the rare Hindi films to cross the 100 crore mark the global markets. The film has collected Rs. 94.01 crore in International markets, in three weeks.

The action thriller is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand.