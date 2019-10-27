Denied eggs by husband, woman runs away from marriage

People run away from marriages for various reasons. But the reason a woman has to point for running away from marriage is very funny and it is that her husband denied her eating eggs.

The bizarre incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh. A woman living in the Campierganj in Gorakhpur has ran away from the ‘egg-less marriage’. The woman eloped on Saturday.

The woman had eloped earlier with her paramour four months ago. Later she returned back. The woman has informed police that her husband denied her eggs and that made her upset.

The woman had fought for eggs on Saturday. As her paramour was also not in his house the police doubts that both had ran away together.

The poor husband who is a daily wage labourer has informed police that he can not afford buying eggs everyday. And he also accused that his wife’s beloved took advantage of her weakness for eggs and started bringing it daily.