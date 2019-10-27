Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Gingerbread Biscuits

Ingredients

250 g – Flour/maida

200 g – Butter

200 g – Sugar

2 tsp – Ginger powder or Ginger paste

2 tsp – Candied Orange peel

2 tbsp – Caramel syrup/golden syrup (optional)

3 – Eggs, beaten

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

2 tbsp – Rum or brandy (optional)

How to Make Gingerbread Biscuits

Mix all the ingredients together to get a fairly thick batter.

Grease a baking tray and spoon small quantities of the batter, onto the papered tray.

Bake in a moderate oven for about 20 to 30 minutes.