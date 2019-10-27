Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Gingerbread Biscuits

Ingredients
250 g – Flour/maida
200 g – Butter
200 g – Sugar
2 tsp – Ginger powder or Ginger paste
2 tsp – Candied Orange peel
2 tbsp – Caramel syrup/golden syrup (optional)
3 – Eggs, beaten
1 tsp – Vanilla essence
2 tbsp – Rum or brandy (optional)
How to Make Gingerbread Biscuits
Mix all the ingredients together to get a fairly thick batter.
Grease a baking tray and spoon small quantities of the batter, onto the papered tray.
Bake in a moderate oven for about 20 to 30 minutes.
