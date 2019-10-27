The holiday date for Prophet’s birthday announced in UAE. As per a renowned astronomer the UAE is expected to mark the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on November 9 .

This was informed by Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy. The new moon of the lunar month of Rabi Ul Awwal will be born next Monday, October 28 at 7:38 am UAE time,Ibrahim Al Jarwan said.

“As such, Tuesday, October 29, will be the first month of Rabi Ul Awwal 1441 for migration. “Saturday, November 9, 2019 shall then be the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), as per astronomical calculations”, Ibrahim Al Jarwan said.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in UAE has revised the list of holidays for 2019.