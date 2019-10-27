IAF helicopters evacuate crashed aircraft from Kedarnath :Watch Video

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday undertook an incredibly challenging task of evacuating a crashed aircraft from high altitude region of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. The sight of one aircraft carrying another aircraft in air was truly unbelievable.

Reportedly, an aircraft of UT Air Pvt Ltd had crashed a couple of days back at an altitude of 11,500 feet at the Kedarnath helipad in Uttarakhand. Bringing the wreckage to the lower grounds from such altitude was not feasible for the rescuers due to no road connectivity.

The company, which owned the aircraft, reached out to the IAF through Uttarakhand civil administration and asked for its assistance in evacuating the crashed aircraft before the closure of Kedarnath shrine.