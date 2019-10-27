Nine ISIS terrorists killed in airstrike

Helicopter gunfire early Sunday killed nine people near a northwestern Syrian village where “groups linked to the ISIS group” were present, said a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria.

The helicopters targeted a home and a car on the outskirts of the village of Barisha in the northwestern province of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, after US media said ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in the same province.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the helicopters likely belonged to the US-led military coalition that has been fighting the extremist group in Syria.

“We cannot confirm or deny that Baghdadi was in the area,” he said.