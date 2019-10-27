Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Diwali With Nick Jonas : See Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a few pictures from her Diwali celebrations. Priyanka shared a set of three pictures. In the first photo she posted on Instagram, she could be seen posing with Nick. While the actor wore a stunning Sabyasachi saree, Nick dressed up in a white shirt and a pair of basic denim.

In the second picture, Priyanka and Nick were seen spending some happy time with their close friends. The third picture that PC posted on Instagram gave a glimpse of the actor’s house being decorated with lights all over. Priyanka wished her fans on Diwali with the post and captioned it as, “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours… ???????? ?? ???????????? #diwaliincabo #peaceandprosperity” (sic)