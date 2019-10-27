Railway’s revenue slips down reveals RTI

A Right To Information (RTI) reply revelaed that the revenue earning of Indian Railway has slipped down in the second quarter of the current financial year.

A RTI reply given to a query filed Chandra Sekhar Gaur, an activist based in Madhya Pradesh has revealed that the income of Railway has slipped down by Rs.155 crore and Rs.3901 crore in passenger and freight fares respectively.

Indian Railway earned Rs.13,398.92 crore from passenger fare in the first quarter of the fiscal year and it slipped to Rs.13,243.81 crore in the second quarter.

In freight loading the Railway earned Rs.29,066.92 crore in the first quarter and it declined to Rs.25,165.13 crore in the second quarter.

The ticket booking has registered a decline of 1.27% in April-September 2019 when compared to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.