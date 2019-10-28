Opposition rocks Kerala assembly alleging leftist forces intervention to free Walayar convicts

Kerala assembly faced opposition grunt with leaders stalling the procedures shouting and raising demands to reinvestigate the mysterious death of two sisters-of which the elder one aged only nine, at Valayar in Palakkad district of Kerala.

The protests gained pace as a Kerala court acquitted the two accused convicts finding no substantial evidence for the prosecution to back their claim. The protests began soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members. Ramesh Chennithala raising the subject alleged the government being inert on preventing atrocities against women and children and highlighted the leftist connection of the alleged verdicts played its part for their release. The mother and father have witnessed the elder girl being sexually exploited by one of the accused. Though she revealed this to the probe team and in the court, they were denied justice. The police are blamed for softening the prosecution side by leaving out important situational evidence and statements made by the deceased girls parents. One of the witnesses Abbas reacted that he was never interrogated by the police for gathering evidence against the alleged convicts

Allegations are raised that CPM local leaders intervened in the case. The lawyer who appeared for the accused was later appointed as the chairman of the District Child Welfare Committee and this led to controversies. Youth Congress workers and Mahila Congress burnt and an effigy of CM outside the Kerala assembly.K. Surendran of BJP, alleged Law minister Balan should take responsibility for justice being denied for the girls family.

Meanwhile replying to protests CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the State government had filed an appeal and the convicts getting acquitted is a matter of serious concern. Re-investigation or the possibility to hand over the case to a Central agency has to be evaluated and is yet to decide, he added.