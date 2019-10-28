Baghdadi who took the world by terror,knew what terror is before his death

US President’s mysterious tweet had set the world guessing, on what its outcome would be and where on edge till his announcement at IST 06:30 PM at Washington confirming the death of most dreaded terrorist Al Baghdadi.In his usual eccentric way Trump decided to bait the attention with a simple tweet which disclosed nothing “Some thing very big has just happened”.However his unusual ways has a record of chasing his set policies up to a decisive win in a sort of crabs gait.

Trump who faced the ire of republicans and democrats alike at Capitol hill, for his decision to withdraw from Syria itself is looked upon as a strategy by analysts now. At the time of facing criticism, the US president replied just by saying the decision is to ‘keep long-standing promises’. Now with the anatomy of the operation explained some links may shed light on the internal thought processes of Trump and his companion world leaders.

The operation was planned together with Turkey, Russia and an unnamed Kurd leader.US withdrawal from Syria was filled soon by advancing Turks who engaged a faction of SDF. The Kurds were tracking Al Baghdadi for a long time and his exact locations were handed over to US intelligence two weeks ago and were waiting for Trump’s order for operation. The elite US commandos of Delta force have destined the task and the commandos together with Special regiment of commando dogs known as K9 were airlifted to Baghdadi’s hide-out. The attack helicopters thwarting the feeble resistance of gunshots landed in the compound and blasted their way through the building’s wall to avoid booby traps at the main entrance. Many ISIS militants offered to surrender and others were killed. The 11 children used as a human shield were quickly taken to safety which forced Baghdadi to mole into an underground tunnel. But the Commandos were helpless to rescue two of Baghdadis children which he dragged together with him to tunnel.

Commandos asked the worlds most dreaded terrorist to surrender but he negated it and continued deeper in to the tunnel.The K9 dogs followed him and he soon detonated his explosive suicide vests which shattered his body killing the children and the whole tunnel to collapse over them.Trump was watching the whole mission within the situation room at White House, with thrill equaling a hollywood action packed movie which lasted for two hours.He later said that Baghdadi was absolutely terrorised with the delta operation and was whimpering at his final minutes.