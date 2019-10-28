Deepika Padukone to play the role of Draupadi in Mahabharata

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is all set to portray the role of Draupadi (Panchali) of Indian epic Mahabharata. The film based on the great Indian epic will be also co-produced by Deepika.

The film will be based on the book ‘The palace of Illusions’ written by Indo-American writer Chithra Banerjee Divakarunee. The book is a retelling of Mahabharata from a female perspective. The story is told from the Draupadi’s perspective.

” I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that is is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life’s lessons are also derived from the Mahabharat but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant”, said Deepika.

The film will be divided in several parts. The film will be produced by Deepika Padukone in collaboration with Madhu Mantena. The film will be released on Diwali 2021.