First foreign visit to Kashmir after military take over, EU law makers will visit tomorrow

A group of European Union lawmakers will visit Indian-administered Kashmir on Tuesday, the first foreign delegation since the special status of the Muslim-majority territory was revoked, Indian officials said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government withdrew Kashmir’s autonomy in August, a move accompanied by a crackdown on dissent by security forces there, to nip off the protests. The EU delegation of 27 lawmakers drawn from 11 countries will meet with government officials and residents to assess the situation in Kashmir, Indian officials said.

Even though telephone services and other communications are reinstated the internet is still banned in Kashmir as the authorities fear it could be used to organize street demonstrations that have turned violent in the past in the region.