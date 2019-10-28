French open: Indian players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty writes new history

In shuttle badminton, the ace Indian players Satwiksairaj Rankiredy and Chirag Shetty created a history by winning a silver medal at the Men’s Doubles event of the French open Super 750 Tournament.

The Indian duo has in the final by 18-21,16-21. The world number 11 ranked Indian duo has lost to the World number 1 ranked players Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamulijo of Indonesia.

This is the first time that a Indian duo entering the finals of a Super 750 tournament. Satwik and Chirag has earlier in August has won their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open.

Partho Ganguly and Vikram Singh were the last all-Indian pair to win the French Open in 1983.