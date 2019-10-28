International

Heroic act of police tackling knife-wielding masked robber: Video

Oct 28, 2019, 08:50 am IST
Less than a minute

A video of two police officers neutralizing an armed robber has won the hearts of netizens on social media. The incident has been took place in England.

The robber identified as Zachery Ryan, entered a McDonald outlet at Coventry, England wearing a clown mask, and threatened the employees. He even had a knife which he pointed at the cashier who ushered the staff away and tried to deal with the knife man.

Two police officers popped in into the outlet for coffee. Facing the situation, they acted bravely and quickly confronted the robber. Eventually, one of the officers Tasered Ryan and another restrained him in the kitchen.

The video, shared on Twitter and Facebook by the police department has gathered lakhs of views and thousands of comments.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close