Heroic act of police tackling knife-wielding masked robber: Video

A video of two police officers neutralizing an armed robber has won the hearts of netizens on social media. The incident has been took place in England.

The robber identified as Zachery Ryan, entered a McDonald outlet at Coventry, England wearing a clown mask, and threatened the employees. He even had a knife which he pointed at the cashier who ushered the staff away and tried to deal with the knife man.

#WATCH | This is the moment two of our officers on a drinks break in #Coventry McDonald's tackled a knife robber.

We love the manager's reaction at the end! ? Get the full story ? https://t.co/FeB5NNOB5e pic.twitter.com/7p7T79itRP — Coventry Police (@Coventry_Police) October 25, 2019

Two police officers popped in into the outlet for coffee. Facing the situation, they acted bravely and quickly confronted the robber. Eventually, one of the officers Tasered Ryan and another restrained him in the kitchen.

The video, shared on Twitter and Facebook by the police department has gathered lakhs of views and thousands of comments.