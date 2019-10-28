Hilarious video of a dog driving a bike with two pillion riders goes viral: Watch Video

A hilarious video of a dog riding a bike with two pillion riders has stormed the internet.

In the video clip that is circulating on the social media platforms , a dog can be seen driving a motorcycle – with two paws on the handle and two below it. The clip also shows two men riding pillion.

It is not clear that who has captured the video and where did this took place. Some has commented that the video is shoot at Brazil. But the video appeared on micro-blogging website Twitter has gathered thousands of views and hundreds of comments on social media.

Watch the video: