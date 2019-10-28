Industrialist Anand Mahindra gifts car to man who took his mother  on scooter tour

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group has offered a car to the man who took his mother to a tour in an old scooter.

D.Krishna Kumar aged 39 from Mysore has hitted headlines after he travelled with his mother on a scooter around 48,000 kilometer. He quit his job in the bank and took his father’s old scooter and started the journey. He did this only because he wanted to show his mother India. Because his mother has never stepped out of the town they are residing.

A video of the Krishna Kumar travelling with his mother in the old scooter was shared in Twitter by a netizen Manoj kumar. ” This is a Gap Year I wish I had! Dakshinmurthy Krishna Kumar from Mysore left his banking job and travelled with his mom on a scooter. A total of 48100 KMs. The reason? His mother had not stepped out of her town & he wished to show her India!”, Manoj Kumar captioned the video.

Touched by the video Anand mahindra has offered a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT car for him.

” A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country… Thank you for sharing this Manoj. If you can connect him to me, I’d like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey”, Anand Mahindra tweeted.