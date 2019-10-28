ISIS spokesman killed by US-Kurdish joint raid in northern Syria

ISIS main spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir was killed in a joint raid by US -Kurdish elite commandos in Northern Syria. The new trophy kill was confirmed hours after the group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was announced dead. He was regarded as a close accompany of Al Bagdadi, the ISIS founder who was killed earlier in the US Delta force raid.

Nothing more for the details of kill has surfaced but Abu Hassan was hunted and killed in Ain al-Baydah village near Jarablus, of Syria. It is reported that Abu Hassan was killed when an oil tanker carrying him was bombed by drones or warplanes charring him to death. Several other top ISIS terrorists are also eliminated but their names are not disclosed. In a post on Twitter, SDF(Syrian Democratic Front) spokesman Mustafa Bali said: “We believe ISIS spox. Al-Muhajir was in Jarablus to facilitate Baghdadi’s entry to Euphrates Shield area,” referring to a zone in northern Syria controlled by Turkey’s Syria proxies.

“The two US-led operations have effectively disabled top ISIS leadership who were hiding” in northwest Syria. “More still remain hiding in the same area,” Bali said.