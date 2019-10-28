‘Kashmir integrated without a single bullet’: Amit Shah replies to Congress

Taking a dig at Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Kashmir has been integrated without a single bullet being fired.

“Congress leaders said in Parliament there will be bloodshed. I would like to tell them, nothing has happened. Neither a bullet has been fired, nor a death reported. Kashmir is peacefully on its path to development,” Said Amit Shah on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

“I would like to assure you the removal of (Articles) 370 and 35 (A) has paved the way for Kashmir’s development. And with this, terrorists in Kashmir have started counting their final days”, Shah added.

The removal of Article 370 and 35 (A) had helped Kashmir forever unite with India, and the move was a way to fulfill dream of late Sardar Patel, the first Home Minister of India, claimed Shah. “On August 5 and 6, Narendra bhai removed Articles 370 and 35A and forever united Kashmir with India,” Shah said