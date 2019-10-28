Maharashtra: Yuva Swabhiman Party MLA extends support to BJP

Ravi Rana, MLA of Yuva Swabhiman Party representing Badnera Assembly seat has extended his support to BJP to form government in Maharashtra. He has offered an unconditional support to BJP.

Ravi Rana has defeated Band Priti Sanjay of Shiv Sena by a margin of 15,541 votes.

Yuva Swabhiman Party MLA Ravi Rana writes to Devendra Fadnavis offering his unconditional support to BJP. Ravi Rana is MLA from Badnera Assembly constituency in Amravati, he defeated Shiv Sena's Band Priti Sanjay by a margin of 15,541 votes. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/tfUzO3ZRf6 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019

Earlier on Sunday a BJP rebel MLA and an independent MLA has also extended their unconditional support to BJP to form government.

In Maharashtra the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has won absolute majority in the 288 seat assembly. BJP is the single largest party with 105 seats. While Shiv Sena has won 56 seats. Earlier many independent and rebel MLAs has also extended their support to BJP.