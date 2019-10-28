Latest NewsIndia

Maharashtra: Yuva Swabhiman Party MLA extends support to BJP

Oct 28, 2019, 09:22 am IST
Ravi Rana, MLA of Yuva Swabhiman Party representing Badnera Assembly seat has extended his support to BJP to form government in Maharashtra. He has offered an unconditional support to BJP.

Ravi Rana has defeated Band Priti Sanjay of Shiv Sena by a margin of 15,541 votes.

Earlier on Sunday a BJP rebel MLA and an independent MLA has also extended their unconditional support to BJP to form government.

In Maharashtra the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has won absolute majority in the  288 seat assembly. BJP is the single largest party with 105 seats. While Shiv Sena has won 56 seats. Earlier many independent and rebel MLAs has also extended their support to BJP.

