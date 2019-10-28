These five rare diseases can make you a superhuman

There will be hardly a person who hasn’t a watched a superhero film and wished to be one. But guess what, these five diseases can actually make you a superhero. But don’t wish for it, because the powers come at a greater expense.

1. Hyperthymesia – The ultimate memory

It is a condition in which an individual have a superior autobiographical memory which means he can remember all the events and experience in their life.

One of the extreme cases reported have the person being able to recollect the experiences from a week after his birth. These people doesn’t forget at all, even if it is the most irrelevant data.

But if you think it is a cool gift to help you study for exams, it is not. The affected patients complain about severe head aches and other troubles.

2. Congenital analgesia – Insensitivity to pain

It is one of the conditions where the person cannot feel pain. Now that sounds like a proper super hero skill, but it is extremely dangerous.

Pain is necessary to survive and keep you out of danger. It can be particularly harmful to children as they can survive fatal wounds and not know a thing about it.

3. Savant syndrome – the disease that can make you do it all

Savant syndrome is a rare and extra ordinary condition in which a man can turn out to be capable of doing anything, well almost anything. The person might have some serious mental abilities like autistic disorder, but could possess genius abilities which stands in stark contrast to their handicap.

One in ten autistic persons show some savant skills. Performing music, mathematics calculations, prodigious memory, mechanical and spatial abilities (like calculating a distance precisely without an instrument ),unusual sensory discrimination in smell, touch or vision,understanding the passage of time without a clock are some of them.

4. Foreign accent syndrome

It is what the name says. The person affected will have a sudden change in his accent so that a native speaker will think that he is speaking to a person of foreign accent,but the person would have acquired it without being to the accent’s place of origin. It is often caused by a damage to the brain caused by stroke or a traumatic brain injury.

5.Insensitivity to cold

Cause by a genetic mutation, it prevents the formation of nerve cells which are responsible for transmitting signals of heat , cold etc. So the person will not feeling anything even if you expose him to extremes of temperature. The person can however feel pressure. This is a rare genetic disorder. Needless to say, it is a dangerous disease too.