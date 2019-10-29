Apple issues warning for iPhone models

The smartphone manufacturer Apple has issued a warning for users of select models of Apple iPhone.

The Apple company warned that Apple iPhone 5 users must update their software before November 3 or they might lose access to the Internet.

The Apple has warned that those who don’t download iOS 10.3.4 by the deadline would be locked out of any features that rely on Internet access. These include time and date functions, email, AppStore, web browsing and iCloud storage services.

The update can be done wirelessly or using a computer before the deadline, after which owners will need to connect their device to a Mac or PC, as wireless updates will no longer work.

This will also affect users of iPhone 4s, first-generation iPad Minis or fourth generation and older iPads.

iPhone 5 users have been receiving pop-up messages urging them to update to the latest iOS.