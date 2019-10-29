Apple launches new ‘ AirPods Pro’ with noise-cancelling feature

Smartphone giant Apple has introduced their new version of high-end iPhones last month. The new version of iPhones sounded off with the ‘Pro’ tag. And Apple is not yet decided to end it there.

On Monday, Apple has announced the release of the new AirPods Pro, which now comes with an active noise-cancellation feature.

The AirPods line-up is the first and so far only wearable audio device from Apple. They were launched in 2016. And earlier this year, a version with a wireless charging case was released.

The AirPods Pro has with adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have a unique take on active noise cancellation, plus transparency mode. The AirPods Pro retains its in-ear design, but now comes with swappable silicone eartips. They are sweat- and water-resistant and even more lightweight.

Another new feature is the force sensor on its stem, which allows a user to switch between noise cancellation and transparency modes, plus cycle through music tracks and handle calls. It also has a feature in which opening its charging case and tapping it connects it to all of a user’s devices signed into an his or her iCloud account. The device promises up to 24 hours of use.

The AirPods Pro can be ordered on Apple.com and the Apple Store app.It will be available on stores beginning October 30.