Baghdadi’s clothes were DNA tested before raid

The clothes of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi were undergone a DNA test. This was revealed by an advisor to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday. A underpants of the ISIS leader was obtained by an undercover source. And this was analysed by DNA test.

Polat Can, a senior advisor to the Kurdish led SDF has revealed this on Twitter. He also claimed that the intelligence network of SDF has helped in locating the ISIS leader.

“Our own source, who had been able to reach Al Baghdadi, brought Al Baghdadi’s underwear to conduct a DNA test and make sure (100%) that the person in question was Al Baghdadi himself”, tweeted Polat Can.

Earlier US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Kurds has helped the US operation by giving valuable information.

” All intelligence and access to Al Baghdadi as well as the identification of his place, were the result of our own work. Our intelligence source was involved in sending coordinates, directing the airdrop, participating in and making the operation a success until the last minute”, tweeted Can.