BJP MP orders smartphone online during Diwali sale,receives stones

BJP MP from West Bengal received stones in a box instead of a mobile phone that his son had ordered online, the police said on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Malda MP Khagen Murmu said his son Animes Murmu had ordered a Samsung M30 mobile on October 23. The price of the cellphone is Rs. 11,999.

“However, my wife received a box of a Redmi 5A handset. When I opened it, instead of the Samsung M30 phone, I found two stones in it,” Mr Murmu said.A senior police officer said that an investigation has been started in the case.