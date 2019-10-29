European Union delegates to visit Kashmir today,”Denying Indian opposition,Allowing foreign delegation is wierd”,Rahul Gandhi

A delegation of 27 European Union MPs will visit Kashmir, the first such instance after the abrogation of article 370 giving special privileges to Kashmiris.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Center for permitting foreign MPs but denying MPs from India to visit Kashmir. He said it is a disrespect to the Indian Parliament and its MPs to deny a delegation from the Indian Parliament while allowing European Union MPs. A delegation of opposition MPs was denied Kashmir visit last month after they accepted J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik’s challenge to assess the situation after visiting Kashmir.

Congress Spokesman Randeep Singh Surjhewala tweeted” Jammu & Kashmir is India’s soverign territory, Then why European Union delegates are called upon to assess the situation there. How could they be entrusted to assess the situation there?MP’s from other countries are allowed Kashmir visit for evaluating situation, MP’s from India blocked. This proves pseudo nationalism of Modi and a scorn towards Indian Parliament”

The EU MPs will assess the situation in the valley following international outcry of human rights violations in the valley. Addressing the EU delagation visiting Kashmir PM Modi had said that the team could better understand the administration’s priority for development in Kashmir and have a first-hand look at the religious and cultural diversity of the region. Modi also invited the delegation for visiting Delhi and other states.