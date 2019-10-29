ICC bans Shakib Al Hasan for two years

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been banned for two years, with one year suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. The ban applies to all formats and he will not be available for selection for the Bangladesh team until 29 October 2020.

The charges are as follows as per the ICC:

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.