ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s top replacement killed by US troops,says Donald Trump

President Trump on Tuesday announced that the man who was expected to replace Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the leader of ISIS was also killed by American troops.

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Most likely would have taken the top spot – Now he is also Dead!”

The worlds most dangerous terrorist, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that the chief of the Islamic State, Baghdadi had been killed in US action.