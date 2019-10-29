ISIS leader Baghdadi buried at sea by US military

An international new agency has reported that ISIS leader Baghdadi was buried by the US military at sea. Reuters has reported that the US military has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom. Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. commando raid in Syria on Saturday .

But the US military officials who disclosed this to the news agency did not disclose where the ritual was performed or how long it lasted. Two officials said they believed his remains were delivered to the sea from an aircraft.

U.S. Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has on Monday confirmed that the U.S. military disposed of Baghdadi’s remains “appropriately, in accordance standard operating procedures and in accordance with the law of armed conflict. Milley also informed that before the disposal of his remains, they had been transported to a secure facility to confirm his identity with forensic DNA testing.

He confirmed the U.S. military had taken into its custody two adult male Islamic State suspects but Milley declined to talk about intelligence collected from the site.

Baghdadi, the self-proclaimed “caliph” of all Muslims, died by detonating a suicide vest after fleeing into a dead-end tunnel as elite U.S. special forces closed in..