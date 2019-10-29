Joshna Chinappa crashes out of PSA Women’s World Squash Championship 2019

India’s Joshna Chinnappa made an early exit from the ongoing PSA Women’s World Squash Championship. She lost to World No. 2 Nour El Sherbini of Egypt 0-3 in the pre-quarterfinals. It is Chinnappa’s second loss to Sherbini in a streak.

Egyptian El Sherbini who is the reigning world champion continued her title claim bout to the quarter-finals wiping out Chinnappa 11-5, 11-3, 11-6. Three-time world champion Sherbini played a decisive game and dominated the first two games after Chinnappa put forth a fight in the third round. However, it proved to be too little too late as El Sherbini closed out the game in just 21 minutes.