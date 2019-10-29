Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters

To speed up the clearance of the pilgrims the Pakistan government will set up 80 immigration counters at the Kartarpur Corridor. .

The Kartarpur agreement signed on October 24 by India and Pakistan . will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to undertake visa-free visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of the Sikh religion’s founder Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan.

Three entry gates to facilitate the pilgrims from India has been built. Pilgrims returning to India will be routed through a designated gate.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will send a clearance list of the pilgrims to the Indian border force 10 days before their arrival. They will have their passports scanned on their arrival before they are taken to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in special buses.

Pilgrims from both Pakistan and India will undergo bio metric screening before being permitted to enter Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Any pilgrim whose passport is in the blacklist will not be permitted.

Pakistan will collect USD 20 from each pilgrim at Zero-Point. The pilgrims would be required to leave on the same day at 5 pm. No pilgrim will be permitted to stay at Darbar Sahib.

The six km long corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just four kilometers from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.