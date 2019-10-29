“No party office” : Congress party working through WhatsApp in Uttar Pradesh

According to reports, the Congress party has vacated its office in Gorakhpur and is currently running the party through social media platforms like Whatsapp. A party functionary said the meetings are held in marriage halls and the party mostly work through WhatsApp.

According to senior party leader Syed Jamal, former district president late Bhrigunath Chaturvedi had started the Congress office in Purdilpur in Gorakhpur and it had remained the party office till 2017. “But we had to vacate the office in 2017 because the ownership rights were with someone else. Since then the Congress does not have a proper office of its own, and meetings are usually held in marriage halls,” he said.

Reportedly, the party leaders said that they have apprised regarding the situation to the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, but there was no response from her side so far.