Prophet’s birthday date confirmed as Rabi Al Awwal moon sighted

The Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday date was confirmed. The birthday date of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was confirmed after the the Rabi Al Awwal moon was sighted in UAE.

The Astronomy Center on Monday evening in a tweet informed that the Rabi Al Awwal moon was sighted in UAE.

The crescent was spotted from Jebel Hafeet mountain in Al Ain at 5.35pm, the centre added.

The birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which is observed on the 12th of Rabi Al Awwal, will be on November 9, Saturday.

“As such, Tuesday, October 29, will be the first month of Rabi Ul Awwal 1441 for migration. “Saturday, November 9, 2019 shall then be the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), as per astronomical calculations”, renowned astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy said.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in UAE has revised the list of holidays for 2019.