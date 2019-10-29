See the pics of Diwali bash of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The Diwali bash pictures of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has become viral on social media.

Shared on social media by the couples the photos has bagged thousands of likes and comments. In the pictures Virat is seen in a white shirt paired with matching pants and an stylish vest, while Anushka wore a lehenga by Sabyasachi with matching antique jewellery.

“Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all,” Virat Kohli captioned the pictures.

“Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph,” Anushaka Sharma captioned her pictures.