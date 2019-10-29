Shah Rukh Khan trolled by Islamists for his Diwali wish: Shabana Azmi says ‘Islam is not so weak’

Bollywood actress and social activist Shabana Azmi has come supporting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was subjected to social media abuse and trolling by Islamists.

The radical Islamists come abusing SRK on social media after he shred his photo wearing a tilak. Shah Rukh Khan has wished his beloved fans ‘A Happy Diwali 2019’ on social media. He wished his Diwali greetings with a picture of himself, wife Gauri Khan and some AbRam posing with tilaks on their forehead.

This has ignited wrath of the radical Islamist’s. Shah Rukh was trolled brutally on social media with comments about how a Muslim had betrayed his religion by applying a tilak and other such mean comments.

” Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb”, Shabana tweeted supporting SRK.