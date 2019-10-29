Shiv Sena slams BJP over economic slowdown

Shiv Sena a major ally in the ruling NDA has today took a dig at the BJP over the economic slowdown in the country. The Sena has borrowed an iconic dialogue from Hindi blockbuster movie ‘Sholay’ to target the union government.

“…Itna sannata kyon hai bhai?” (why is there so much silence) is the question resonating everywhere on “silence” over the future of the country and Maharashtra, the an editorial in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ says.

The Sena used the famous dialogue to raise questions over “gloomy” picture of the economy, and blamed the government’s decisions of demonetisation and “faulty implementation” of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the present situation in the country. The editorial claimed that there was less clamour and “more silence” during the state Assembly polls held on the eve of Diwali.

“Markets have lost shine as sales figures have dropped by 30 to 40 per cent due to the looming fear of slowdown. Industries are suffering while some manufacturing units have closed down, leading to joblessness,” the editorial said.

“On the other hand, the government is also forced to draw funds from the RBI’s reserves. There is silence in markets on Diwali, but foreign companies, through online shopping platforms, have been filling up their coffers with the country’s money,” it read.