US may release the ‘Baghdadi raid video’ says Trump

The United States of American administration may release some parts of the video of the raid in which ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed. This was informed by the US President Donald Trump.

” We are thinking about it. We may take certain parts of it and release it”, said Trump.

It is supposed that the video may include the aerial footage and footage from cameras mounted on the soldiers who participated in the raid. But the video would need to be scrubbed to make sure no parts of it reveal tactical methods used by US forces.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ISIS leader and self-proclaimed Califa was killed in top-secret operation of US marines on Saturday.