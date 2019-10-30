“150 kgs of makeup”: Nyasa Devgn trolled again

Nyasa Devgn, the celebrity child of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and his wife actress Kajal is a favorite of social media trollens. She has been trolled many times on social media for her dresses and makeup.

Now once again the celebrity kid is trolled on social media for excess makeup. Nyasa aged 16 was recently spotted with her mother Kajal and younger brother. Nyasa was seen wearing a soft peach lehenga with a gold blouse and a matching dupatta. But she was trolled for “150 kgs of makeup” that were on her face.

Earlier Nyasa was trolled over a airport look. Nyasa was spotted in airport wearing a long job with shorts . Then trolls come out against her for not wearing pants.

Ajay Devgn has come forward supporting his daughter and criticizing the netizens. ” She is just a child and I feel that people forget that at times and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. now because of the length of the shirts, her shorts were not visible and the kid got trolled for that”, Ajay had said.