‘Anaconda on Rails’: See the longest train of Indian Railway: Video

Have you ever seen the longest train of Indian railway. If no then know more about this train which is also called- ‘Anaconda on Rails’- This train is a special type train consisting of three freight trains together. The train has 177 freight wagons.

The East Coast Railway (EcoR) on March had conducted an experiment of running a long freight train in Odisha. This train has 147 wagons, three brake/guard vans, and four engines. The experiment was successful as the first rake of 45 flat wagons was followed by the second and third rakes of 51 alumina containers that headed towards Vishakapatnam Port. The Indian Railway is planning to run this train between Godbhaga and Balangir railway stations.

The South East Central Railway (SECR) has conducted another one in which 177 wagons were pulled using three locomotives on June. The total length of this train was 2-kilometer. The Triple Long Haul Rack, dubbed as ‘Anaconda on Rails’.

A freight train usually takes 7 hours to cover the given distance of 250 km from Bhilai to Korba but ‘Anaconda’ took just 6 hours! The technology used in the experiment is called the Rendelat system in which all engines can be run at the same speed.