Apple AirPods Pro launched in India: Specification, price inside

Apple AirPods Pro has been launched in India. This has announced by Apple on Monday. AirPods Pro which comes with active noise cancellation and superior, immersive sound in a lightweight, in-ear design is priced 24,900 . AirPods Pro will start shipping on October 30 and will be available through Apple Premium Resellers soon.

The company in a statement said that, AirPods Pro require Apple devices running on iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

Each earbud comes with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each individual ear, providing both a comfortable fit and a superior seal. AirPods Pro use an innovative vent system to equalize pressure and minimize the discomfort. AirPods Pro are sweat and water-resistant.

Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit. Noise cancellation continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second.

AirPods Pro feature the same great battery life as AirPods with up to five hours of listening time. In Active Noise Cancellation mode, AirPods Pro deliver up to four-and-a half hours of listening time and up to three-and-a-half hours of talk time on a single charge.

The normal AirPods with charging case are now available for Rs 14,900 and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are available for Rs 18,900. Customers can order the standalone Wireless Charging Case for Rs 7,500.