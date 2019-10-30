Delete immediately these 42 apps from your phone

A group of researchers from the ESET has advised all Android users to remove 42 apps which were labelled as dangerous.These apps contain adware – Adware are software that automatically display advertisement even when the app is closed.

These 42 apps were earlier available on Google Play Store.And has amassed 8 million downloads. But now Google has removed these apps from Google Play Store.

Delete These Apps From your Smartphone:

Smart Gallery

SaveInsta

Mini lite for Facebook

Freed Radio FM Online

Free Video Downloader

Free Social Video Downloader

File Downloader

Water Drink Reminder

Smart Notes for You

DU Recorder

Tank classic

Heroes Jump

Solucionario

Ringtone Maker

Video downloader

Ringtone Maker Pro

Basketball Perfect Shot

HikeTop+

MP4 video downloader

Flat Music Player

Free Top Video Downloader