Delete immediately these 42 apps from your phone

A group of researchers from the ESET has advised all Android users to remove 42 apps which were labelled as dangerous.These apps contain adware – Adware are software that automatically display advertisement even when the app is closed.
These 42 apps were earlier available on Google Play Store.And has amassed 8 million downloads. But now Google has removed these apps from Google Play Store.
Delete These Apps From your Smartphone:
Smart Gallery
SaveInsta
Mini lite for Facebook
Freed Radio FM Online
Free Video Downloader
Free Social Video Downloader
File Downloader
Water Drink Reminder
Smart Notes for You
DU Recorder
Tank classic
Heroes Jump
Solucionario
Ringtone Maker
Video downloader
Ringtone Maker Pro
Basketball Perfect Shot
HikeTop+
MP4 video downloader
Flat Music Player
Free Top Video Downloader
