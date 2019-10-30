Heavy rain alert issued in Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rain in Kerala. The IMD has issued orange alert in six districts.

The orange alert has been declared in Thiruvanathapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram districts. These districts may get heavy rain up to 204 mm. An yellow alert has been issued in Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

The low-pressure that was formed in the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep has developed into a heavy-low pressure and it will transform into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, informed IMD. This is the reason for the heavy rain in Kerala.

A warning has been issued for fishermen not to venture into sea on the Kanyakumari-Maldives- Lakshadweep coast. Those who have ventured out should return to the nearest coast.