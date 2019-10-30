International cricketer banned for two years by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday banned Bangladesh cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan from all forms of cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code.

The ICC has imposed three charges against Hasan and they are the following.

1. Failure to disclose to the anti-corruption unit (ACU) the full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in corrupt conduct – in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe tri-series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL.

2. Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in corrupt conduct – in relation to a second approach in respect of the tri-series in January 2018.

3. Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in corrupt conduct – in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on April 26, 2018.

BREAKING: Bangladesh captain and world No.1 ODI all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned for two years (one of those suspended), for failing to report corrupt approaches on numerous occasions.https://t.co/depJ2VHSne — ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2019

Al Hasan chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an anti-corruption tribunal hearing. He will be free to resume international cricket on October 29, 2020.